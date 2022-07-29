Former Brisbane Broncos back and code-hopping star Karmichael Hunt has landed his first head coach gig, taking over at QLD Cup outfit the Souths Logan Magpies.

He will take the reins in 2023 after serving as an assistant coach this year and working with the club's pathways system, with the Magpies set to undergo plenty of change heading into the new season.

The move into the head coaches role will come after current coach Steve Bretherton moves into the CEO's role, where he is set to replace the outgoing Jim McClelland.

The long-term CEO's tenure winding up has presented a golden opportunity for Hunt, who retired from playing with the Broncos at the end of the 2021 season.

He played 126 games for the club between 2004 and 2009, before playing another two in 2021, having spent the middle years of his career in rugby union and AFL. He played six rugby union Tests for the Wallabies, and 11 rugby league Tests for the Kangaroos.

The Magpies are one of the Broncos' feeder clubs, meaning Hunt is now in their system as a head coach from the start of next season, and could well aim to make the jump to the NRL coaching ranks at some point in the future.

Hunt is also a Souths Logan junior.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to become the head coach of a football club with such a rich history,” Hunt said in a statement.

“I look forward to firstly putting together a Hostplus Cup coaching team and playing roster which is ready to compete in 2023.

“I am also looking forward to ensuring that we continue the development of our female and male junior participants in our local catchment; while also making sure our women’s program continues to grow with the support it needs".

Hunt will take over the head coaching role from the beginning of the 2023 pre-season, with the Magpies currently sitting bottom of the QLD Cup table after 15 games.