A difficult season for the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW team has reportedly seen the club move to axe coach Jamie Soward.

A former premiership-winning player for the joint-venture under Wayne Bennett, Soward has been in charge of the Red V's women's team since the start of the 2021 season when he took over from Daniel Lacey.

The Dragons made the grand final but came up short in Soward's first season in charge before making the finals in 2022 - the last season of a six-team competition.

Since the competition expanded to ten teams and several players exited the joint venture for rival clubs - the same timeline Soward signed a multi-year extension and became the first NRLW coach to do so - the Dragons have struggled.

They won just three games last year and missed the finals, with the club on track to do the same this year, having won just two of their first six. They sit four points outside the top four with only three rounds to play.

According to reports, however, in multiple publications, that is enough for the Dragons to today inform Soward that he won't be required as the club's head coach beyond the end of this year.

It appears Soward has all but confirmed the news with a cryptic social media post on Monday afternoon.

https://x.com/sowwowofficial6/status/1830479271716122647

The timing of the decision will come across as a weird one, however, with the Dragons belting the Parramatta Eels 42 points to 14 on the weekend.

It's unclear at this stage whether Soward will remain in charge of the Dragons until the end of the year, although it's understood that will be his call to make, with the club not forcing him out before the end of the 2024 season.