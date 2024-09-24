A former NRL playmaker for the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers, Josh Drinkwater, is on the lookout for a new team and could potentially find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently, with the Warrington Wolves in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Drinkwater will not be given a contract extension and will depart at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Josh, the older brother of North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater, moved overseas at the beginning of 2016 and has since gone on to feature for four different teams: Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons, Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington.

He also played one season with the London Broncos in 2014 in between stints in the NRL competition.

“I've thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at the club and have met some of the best people in the game from the owner Simon Moran through to the playing group and staff," Drinkwater said.

"I wish the club nothing but success in the years ahead and it's been a pleasure playing for the Wire.”

Embed from Getty Images

Only 31 years old, Drinkwater is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

If he does decide to return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2015, following four games with the Dragons in 2013 and one appearance for the Wests Tigers in 2015.

While he never reached the heights of his brother in the NRL, his career has still seen him play over 180 matches overseas and score 396 career points.

“Josh has been an integral part of our team and the way we play," Wolves head coach Sam Burgess added.

“He's been great with his leadership with the younger players and at driving standards, especially with Leon [Hayes] and he competed hard with him during pre-season.

"We wish him all the best in his next endeavour. He's left the place in great order.”