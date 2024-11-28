Josh Drinkwater, a former NRL playmaker for the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers, has announced his new club for the upcoming 2025 season.

After it was confirmed that he had departed the Warrington Wolves in the Super League, Drinkwater will remain overseas playing with Oldham who compete in the RFL Championship on a one-year deal until the end of the 2025 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Josh, the older brother of North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater, moved overseas at the beginning of 2016 and has since gone on to feature for four different teams: Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons, Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington.

He also played one season with the London Broncos in 2014 in between stints in the NRL competition.

"This is a club that is ambitious and I wouldn't have come if it wasn't," Drinkwater told Roughyeds TV.

“I am on the other side of the world, I am here to play rugby and I want to achieve things. You saw how good this club went in League 1 and the signings they have made for the Championship.

“With Sean Long as the coach and the squad we have got I am really confident we can have a good crack at doing something pretty special."

While he never reached the heights of his brother in the NRL, his career has still seen him play over 180 matches overseas and score 396 career points.

Only 31 years old, Drinkwater played four games with the Dragons in 2013 and made one appearance for the Wests Tigers in 2015.

Embed from Getty Images