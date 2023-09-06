Former NRL forward Zane Tetevano has been released from the Leeds Rhinos, effective immediately and will return back home to New Zealand to begin the next chapter of his life.

Although he was contracted until the end of the season, the release will allow him to recover from heart surgery after he went through surgery in June after suffering a stroke in training in May. The release also comes after he will be unable to return to the field.

Coming through the junior ranks at the Newcastle Knights, Tetevano would make his NRL debut for the side in 2011 against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 11. After four seasons and 29 games at the club, he was sacked due to disciplinary reasons.

After two years away from the game, he would work hard to get another shot at the NRL. Signing a contract with the Sydney Roosters in 2018, he would find most of his success here and would even manage to be a part of the 2018 NRL Grand Final team.

The following year, he was named to take part in the 2019 Grand Final but would be replaced by Jake Friend at the last minute. After a stint with the Roosters, he joined the Panthers in 2020, but his NRL career would come to an end that same year with 122 appearances to his name.

Since joining the Rhinos, he made 47 appearances for the club in three seasons and has been a beloved figure at the club whilst also being a dominant force on the field.

Zane Tetevano also managed to represent the Cook Islands (2009-2023- eight games) and New Zealand (2019- three games)

"I would like to thank everyone at the Rhinos for the support they have given me over the last three years," he said in a statement put forward by the club.

"Especially I would like to thank all the staff at the Leeds General Infirmary who have looked after me so much since my stroke and heart operation.

"I will always remember my time in Leeds fondly, and I wish Rohan and the team all the best for the rest of this season and the years ahead."

Zane Tetevano is currently raffling off items including his training kit and playing kit to raise money for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund in Leeds.