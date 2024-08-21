Paul Stringer, a former forward for multiple NRL teams, has landed his first head coaching gig.

Stringer has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs, which compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

This will see him takeover from Rip Taylor as he attempts to guide them to the Grand Final for the first time since 2013 and win their first premiership since 1995.

Stringer's appointment comes after the Bulldogs sit one loss away from earning their third-straight wooden spoon in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

Winless over the past two seasons, the Bulldogs haven't won a match in over 800 days - May 28, 2022 - and Stringer will become the club's fifth head coach since the 2021 season.

"Paul brings a wealth of experience through his professional history as both a player and a coach," the club posted on social media.

"As a club we believe this is a significant appointment and look forward to what this means for our club and community in the future."

Retiring as a player in 2006 after stints with the North Sydney Bears (1997-99), Northern Eagles (2000-01), South Sydney Rabbitohs (2002-04) and Parramatta Eels (2005-06), Stringer previously worked in the coaching staff of the Wests Tigers.

After working his way through the Tigers' coaching ranks, he was an assistant coach under Jason Taylor during the 2017 season.