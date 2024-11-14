A former NRL winger for the Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights, Ken Sio, has joined a new team that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Leaving the Super League at the end of the 2023 season, Sio spent this year with the Thirlmere Roosters in the Macarthur Rugby League competition but has now transferred over to the Campbelltown Collegians.

The Collegians have also announced that Tyrone Harding, Alefelio Moata'ane, Adam Hoffman, Henry Fuimaono, Norwin Latu, Elijah Sah, Leon Longbottom, Tifa Iuta and Ray Mu will be a part of their squad for the 2025 season.

Although he never played an NRL match, Harding is an experienced utility back who featured for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels in the now-defunct U20s competition.

Sio made his NRL debut back in 2011 for the Parramatta Eels after coming through their Under 20s system in the previous two years.

A Wentworthville Magpies junior, he would score in his debut match and remain at the club until the end of 2014 before moving overseas to the Super League with the Hull Kingston Rovers.

He would then make his way back to the NRL in 2017, signing with the Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal and ended with 98 first-grade matches and 266 points under his belt.

However, after a well-documented dispute, he returned to the Super League for the Salford Red Devils until the end of last season.

Here, he was the Super League's leading try-scorer in 2021 and played in their Grand Final defeat to St Helens RLFC in 2019 at Old Trafford.