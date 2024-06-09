Former NSW Blues and Kangaroos forward Trent Merrin has been charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order, per The Daily Telegraph.

The ex-NRL forward was charged after he reportedly drove past his own house to check whether a sign had been taken down - the sign was a 'For Sale' sign.

According to the AVO he was served with in May, Merrin couldn't come within 50 metres of the house. However, he believed he was allowed to travel down the street regarding matters surrounding the sale of the property.

While he has been charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order, Merrin told The Daily Telegraph that he would defend the charge.

Merrin stated it was “another chapter in this long saga that has been my life for the past 12 months”.

The original AVO was taken out against Trent Merrin over alleged verbal altercations between him and his former partner and was the second taken out against him - the first was later dismissed.

It is understood that he will appear in court in June.

Retiring from the NRL in 2021, Merring made 225 first-grade appearances in the NRL for the St George Illawarra Dragons - in two separate stints - and Penrith Panthers.

During this time, he became a one-time premiership winner with the Dragons in 2010, coming from the interchange bench. He also represented the NSW Blues (13 games) and Australian Kangaroos (7 games).

Following his retirement, he has launched 'Azure Partners' to help other football players prepare for public scrutiny and launched a podcast with Jake Marketo, called The Lost Boys.