The Newcastle Knights have reportedly signed highly-rated Jyris Glamuzina from the New Zealand Warriors.

Predominantly playing as a middle forward, he also has the ability to line up on the edge, and has done so with success for the Redcliffe Dolphins, the Warriors Queensland Cup feeder team, throughout the 2021 season.

On a development contract at the Warriors throughout the year, the young gun was originally in the NRL bubble, but eventually released to get game time under his belt in the Queensland Cup and Hastings Deerings Colts for the Dolphins.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, Glamuzina has penned a contract with the Knights for 2022.

It's unclear if the deal is simply for a single year or more, and as yet, no announcement has been made by the Hunter-based club, who are attempting to find the missing pieces which could take them further in the finals.

After a barren spell outside the top eight, the Knights returned to September action in 2020, however, have since suffered two first-week elimination final losses to end their season.

It's understood Glamuzina was approaching an NRL debut before being released from the bubble to get some playing time under his belt.

The 20-year-old has previously represented New Zealand at under-16 and 18 level where he impressed. The 2017 under-16 team saw him play alongside the likes of Christian Tupulotu, Nathanael Sasagi and Griffin Neame who are all now pushing for first grade spots.