Peter Langmack, a former utility for the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers, has passed away at the age of 73 after battling dementia for some time.

The brother of Paul Langmack, Peter played 36 matches with the Parramatta Eels and 57 matches for the Penrith Panthers between 1971 and 1978.

During this time, he played in the centres, at five-eighth and at lock and scored a Panthers club record of five tries in a single game against the St George Dragons in 1974.

It is understood that he was living on the Gold Coast, Queensland, at the time of his passing.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Panther No. 95 Peter Langmack," a tribute from the Penrith Panthers read.