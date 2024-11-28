Kenny Edwards, a former forward for the Parramatta Eels, has found a new club for next season as he continues his rugby league playing career.

Playing 70 matches with the Parramatta Eels between 2013-18, Edwards was a key piece of the club's edge over these seasons and is a former Australian Schoolboys and Junior Kiwis representative.

However, he would find himself released from his Parramatta contract in 2018 after a variety of off-incidents. The main one was allegedly fleeing from the police whilst on a suspended license.

This would see him spend six seasons in the Super League with the Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers.

Initially set to play for the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup, Edwards has decided to take his talent to the Souths Sharks for 2025, who compete in the A-Grade Men's division in the Rugby League Mackay and District competition.

Former NRL duo Manu Ma'u and Ben Barba will also play for the team next season, adding valuable experience and leadership.

The Sharks have also announced that Augustus Rangihuna, Ryan Kinlyside, Jesuah Wini, Maika Tudravau, Reagan Bella, Zach Schill, Ryan Schill, Jacob Schill, Will Veitch, Julius Kapeli, Brent Anderson, Cooper Ringwood, Tyreeq Salleh Meadows, Jake Kearton, Billy Vincent, Tyler O'Brien, Marmin Barba, Blake Coombes, Sam Fa'apito will be a part of their squad for the 2025 season.