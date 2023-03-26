Former Dally M medalist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is unlikely to return back to the NRL after his New Zealand Rugby contract expires this year.

Tuivasa-Check left the NRL in 2021, having accepted a contract to play for the All Blacks in rugby union. Since joining they have been numerous reports that he will return to the NRL once again, just like Sonny Bill Williams did.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that he is unlikely to return back, instead favouring a move to Japanese rugby if he doesn't sign a new contract with New Zealand Rugby.

Despite this report, several clubs are apparently looking to bring in the 29-year-old. Meaning, they are closely monitoring his contract situation.

One club that is looking to sign Tuivasa-Sheck is the New Zealand Warriors. Before moving to the rival code, the fullback played 111 games with the club.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Warriors have told his management that they would move heaven and earth to accommodate his return.

The club has since been told that he is likely to move to Japan where he will earn $1 million a season, with the season only lasting 16 weeks.