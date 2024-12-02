Former Parramatta Eels captain Clinton Gutherson has taken a humorous swipe at Dylan Brown after he recently concluded his nine-year stint at the club.

Following an accomplished career that amassed 206 first-grade games at the club, Gutherson was recently signed by the St George Illawarra Dragons on a three-year deal. This follows the signings of fellow 200-gamers, Damien Cook and Valentine Holmes made during the 2024 season, as coach Shane Flanagan looks at continuing to build upon what was a much-improved year for the Red V.

However, what the Dragons may have gained with Gutherson's invaluable experience and leadership, comes at a loss for a young re-building Eels side.

Eels Five-Eighth, Dylan Brown remarked on the loss being felt by the club.

"[Gutherson is] Very hard to replace. He is one of one." Brown said last week per News Corp.

The New Zealand international also described the former 'king' of Parramatta as the "heartbeat" of the club, which is hard to argue considering the Fullback captained the team to four finals appearances, including their first Grand Final in 13 years, against the Penrith Panthers in 2022.

In response to Brown's comments, Gutherson took a sarcastic jab at his former teammate, alongside some heartfelt remarks.

"Dylan probably doesn't even remember what I look like." Gutherson said per NineWWOS.

"But seriously, it's something special to know that you left something there and you always just want to leave the club and a jersey in a better spot."

Gutherson will face off against his former teammates when the Dragons visit CommBank to play the Eels in Round 5.

"You look at those games and the big games and you want to play in them and they're going to be no different.

"They were such a big part of my life but I'm here now. I've got all my energy towards this club now, and I'm just looking forward to what we can do."