Former Brisbane Broncos player Logan Bayliss-Brow has linked up with a new club after running off-contract at Red Hill at the end of last season.

A member of the Broncos roster for the 2022 and 2023 NRL seasons, Bayliss-Brow has inked a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Bradford Bulls in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League competition.

While he never managed to debut in the NRL, the front-rower and U20s QLD representative spent three seasons with the Brisbane Broncos and spent a year with the North Queensland Cowboys roster after coming through the club's junior ranks.

However, he has mainly been a star feature in the QLD Cup where he has played for the Townsville Blackhawks, Mackay Cutters, Souths Logan Magpies and Redcliffe Dolphins

“I am very pleased, I am excited to get over it's a good opportunity for me that I'm still letting sink in a bit!” said Bayliss-Brow in a club statement.

“It's something fresh, something new, it's a step into the unknown so that's exciting as a new experience for me. This is something I've always wanted to do so when the opportunity came up I wanted to take it.

“Joining the likes of Mitch, Tyran and Max, it's always good to have people from similar backgrounds to myself to help me adjust.

“I will do my best for the fans, I will come over and put my best foot forward. They are a big reason of why I am coming over, to do my best for club's loyal supporters.”

The new contract at Bradford will see the Scottish international play alongside former NRL players Franklin Pele and Jayden Okunbor.

Surprisingly, the four-time Scottish international player was a Bradford Bulls supporter growing up and joins the club after a stint with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup.

“I'm really happy, he will certainly add quality to the team, he's a big, physical, imposing player who is 6ft 4in and over 110kg so he will also add some size to us which is really good," Bradford Bulls boss Eamon O'Carroll said in a statement.

"He's playing in a really competitive team, in a competitive competition, so he will add some quality.

“He's coming in to add to what we've already got and we haven't been in that position this year, we are starting to get people back which is really important and now we can add quality which will make us stronger.

“He will be a great addition for us, he's making a huge commitment with a young family but he's fully invested, the deal took some time to get done but I am really excited and can't wait to see him in a Bulls shirt.

“Logan was actually a Bulls supporter growing up which is really good, so it wasn't so much selling the club as it was selling the journey we are on and he is excited by that.

“I'd like to thank everyone involved with the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association for their support in getting this deal over the line.”