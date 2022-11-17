Controversial code-hopping star Israel Folau is reportedly set to build a new house just two kilometres from the Dolphins new training base in Redcliffe, but the club insist he will not be finishing his career with the expansion franchise.

The Dolphins have been steadily building out their squad for their first NRL season in existence, with players beginning pre-season under super coach Wayne Bennett in recent times.

Star outside back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and ex-Wests Tiger Oliver Gildart have been the club's latest signing to bump up a backline which also features Jamayne Isaako, Euan Aitken, Edrick Lee, Brenko Lee, Robert Jennings and young gun Valynce Te Whare, who set the QLD Cup alight during the 2022 campaign.

While there is little doubt a player like Folau could slot straight into the side, there is still the question of the NRL registering any such contract given his controversial actions off-field previously.

ARLC chairman Peter V'Landys has previously stated that any registration attempt would be considered though, and with Newscorp reporting that Folau is building a house just two kilometres from the club's training base, speculation has been fueled.

However, club chairman Terry Reader said the club have not spoken to Folau or his management.

“I'm not surprised Israel might be building a house in Redcliffe,” Dolphins boss Reader said.

“As some of our new signings have already found out, it is a great place to live, only 20 minutes from the airport and 30 minutes from Brisbane's CBD.

“However, the Dolphins have not spoken to Israel or his management and he is not in our plans.”

Folau, who played in the English Super League with the Catalan Dragons in 2020, has since played for Southport in the Gold Coast rugby league competition, and, since 2021, with Urayasu D-Rocks in Japanese rugby union.

He is set to turn 34 in April though and could have been eyeing off a final swansong in the NRL after he started his career in the sport back in 2007 with the Melbourne Storm.

He made his Australian debut at the end of his rookie season, and played for Queensland in State of Origin the following year, representing the Maroons five times and Australia eight times before exiting to play AFL in 2011 following two years with the Storm, and two with the Broncos, where he scored 73 tries in just 91 games.