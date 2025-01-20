Matthew Lodge will not join the St George Illawarra Dragons in any capacity, according to coach Shane Flanagan.

It was reported last week that Lodge had been offered a train and trial deal by the club.

Had it been signed, it would have been a step in the right direction for Lodge, who turned down a contract extension on the NRL's minimum wage from Manly late in 2024, leaving him without a deal.

Lodge was reported to be joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the prop himself said he "would be playing NRL in 2025", but that move never eventuated.

The Dragons have been keen on bringing props to the club with their final roster spots, and have been in the mix for Stefano Utoikamanu, Addin Fonua-Blake, Daniel Saifiti and Corey Horsburgh among others over the last 12 months, but are yet to make any additions.

Flanagan, speaking on Sky Sports Radio, confirmed the club had been in talks with Lodge, but that nothing would eventuate from the discussions, although he confirmed it's a prop the club are after.

“I haven't seen anything because the story's not true,” Flanagan said.

“He hasn't signed a train-and-trial contract and he's highly unlikely to. We've spoken to Matt and that's one of these things that has gone off a little bit early.

“We'll just move on and I'm looking for another middle … he was suggested as one.

“We've got 10 middles but three of them are really young.

“I'm really comfortable with the players that we've got this year and our squad depth but we'll still be in the market for a front-rower.”

Michael Chammas from The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that the train and trial deal fell over from Lodge's end. The prop wanted a Top 30 contract, something the club were not willing to offer.

It's not the first time the club have held firm in this recruitment window, having offered Reagan Campbell-Gillard a two-year deal, only for it to fall over at the eleventh hour as they refused to budge and offer him the three years he wanted after being released by the Parramatta Eels.

The former New South Wales State of Origin forward ultimately joined the Gold Coast Titans on a three-year deal.

Time is now running out for Lodge to secure a deal for the 2025 NRL season. The forward, who has played for five clubs over the duration of his career, is not currently linked to any other NRL outfits.