The St George Illawarra Dragons have extended the services of five-eighth Kyle Flanagan one day after they confirmed Daniel Atkinson will be joining the team from the Cronulla Sharks from 2026 onwards.

Joining the Dragons ahead of the 2024 NRL season, Flanagan has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, keeping him at the Red V until the end of 2027.

The Aquinas Colts junior played 20 matches this year, scoring 42 points, forcing five drop-outs, providing four try assists and six line-break assists and making 890 total running metres.

"Kyle was an integral part of our team this year and will continue to be an important player for us moving forward," Kyle's father and Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan said.

"He plays his 100th NRL game at the start of next season, and his experience and versatility will continue to be an asset for us.

"With Daniel Atkinson joining the club from 2026, that competition for spots across the key spine positions will strengthen the whole squad."

One match away from his 100-game milestone, Flanagan, who debuted in 2018, also spent time with the Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs.

"Kyle has been playing in the halves but can also play hooker and is a back-up goal kicker, so he adds value to our team in many ways,” Dragons CEO Ryan Webb added.

"Off the field, he has displayed tremendous professionalism and been a great example for the younger players in our squad, so we are happy he's committed for an additional two years."