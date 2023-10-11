As we tick closer to November 1st deadline, NRL clubs are beginning to lick their lips at some of the names about to officially enter "off-contract" status.

One of the players likely to have numerous sets of eyes on his future services is Sydney Roosters back rower Angus Chrichton.

All signs pointed to a return to the dark side of rugby union, but recent reports indicate that move is off.

With the Roosters seemingly resigned to letting him go, it's time to speculate on which sides will be in his manager's call log early next month.

For the purpose of this, I'm going to leave the Bulldogs off the list. They've been linked to every player on the market and at some stage the money has to run out.

Below are five likely NRL landing spots for Angus Chrichton: