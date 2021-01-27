2020 was an unprecedented year for sports. Not only did we see some major upsets, but we also saw many top leagues around the world suffer some tremendous hardships.

Yet, the NRL saw some exceptional talents rise through the ranks to steal the show.

Although Melbourne Storm took the grand final trophy once again, there’s still a lot to be said about other teams’ emerging talents. With this in mind, 2021 is set to be a thrilling year for the NRL, the players profiled below will be hoping to continue their momentum and ensure their teams are among the favourites in the rugby betting.

NRL’s top five talents of 2020

Nathan Cleary

First, let’s talk about the man of the hour, Nathan Cleary.

The 23-year-old Penrith Panthers half-back had a fantastic 2020 racking up 8 tries and 86 goals in 21 appearances.

His defensive record isn’t too bad either. With 379 tackles made with 85% efficiency, Cleary has proven himself to be no pushover.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get the grand finals winners medal, but he did manage to score a try and put two goals away.

But, 2021 is a new year, and we expect to see some great things from Cleary and his Penrith teammates.

It’s well worth hedging your bets on Clearly for the Clive Churchill Medal. If his run of form continues, he could easily take the award in 2021.

Penrith has had a rather lacklustre 20 years, going 17 years without a premiership title.

However, Cleary could be the one to bring around a new future for Penrith!

Ryan Papenhuyzen

A key player for Melbourne Storm, Papenhuyzen proved his worth in 2020 with 26 try contributions in 20 games.

The 22-year-old winger certainly has a bright future ahead of him. Already bagging himself a grand final winners medal and starting spot in the NSW state of origin team.

Being a winger is a young man’s game, so it’ll be interesting to see how he capitalises on his youth and speed over the coming years.

Melbourne storm had 28 long-distance try runs last year, with Papenhuyzen being a significant contributor to those efforts. The young winger covered nearly 4 kilometres last year in attacking moves alone!

However, Papenhuyzen isn’t just an attacking player. He’s also racked up 99 successful tackles during last year’s season, which puts him at 81% successful tackle percentage (not bad for a winger!)

It’s not unlike Melbourne Storm to make it to a grand final, so it could be a good idea to put your bets on early!

Jack Wighton

Having switched from fullback to five-eighth in 2019, the 27-year-old Raiders superstar had an excellent 2020.

Wighton made his presence known throughout the season, impacting on every game he played. Racking up 16 try contributions in 22 games.

However, Wighton’s impact didn’t always come from scoring tries. His defensive record was second to none throughout 2020, with an 88.2% defensive efficiency.

His passing stats aren’t too bad either, notching up 941 passing receipts throughout the 2020 season.

He might not be the top try scorer, but he could easily help lead the raiders to some silverware!

Josh Papalii

Another Raider that makes the list of top NRL players in 2020 is big Kiwi prop, Josh Papalii.

Papalii has been, without a doubt, the best front-rower in rugby league for the past two seasons. The man is a force to be reckoned with who can rise to any occasion.

The man hasn’t just performed in the capital, he’s also shown his worth in the state of origin representing QLD.

His defensive record speaks for itself, with 675 tackles made in the 2020 season, giving him 96.2% tackle efficiency.

Recent reports say that Papalii is ready to pen a new long-term deal with the Raiders which brings hope to their 2021 league campaign.

If you’re wondering who to place a bet on for grand final winner, it might be worth keeping your eye on the Raiders. They’re definitely in with a shot!

Harry Grant

Playing hooker has never been a glamorous position, but Harry Grant put on some stunning performances in 2020.

Grant proved his worth whilst playing for the Tigers on loan from Melbourne Storm, where he was a third-choice hooker.

His time with the Tigers did him good – giving him game time and experience which has proved fruitful.

His stats speak for themselves, racking up 11 try contributions, 4 linebreaks, 637 tackles, and nearly 900 run metres, all in just 15 games.

Any sane punter would keep their eyes on Grant for the 2021 season, as he’s just 22 years old with what seems like a very bright future ahead of him.

The 2021 season is going to be big!

So, there we have it, the top five talents of 2020.

All these players had exceptional seasons, and with any luck, they’ll bring that form into 2021.

If you’re looking to make some money rugby betting this year, watch out for all these players but also make sure to keep your eyes on Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers. Any one of them could take the title!

Good luck!