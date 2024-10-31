The St George Illawarra Dragons finally showed positive signs in 2024 after six years without finals action.

Shane Flanagan's arrival as head coach saw some difficult decisions made - decisions that have continued since the end of the season with Ben Hunt's departure following the early call to let Zac Lomax walk at the end of 2024.

The duo's departure - which have been hardly replaced for 2025 - mean the club will have plenty of cash and roster spots to throw around on the open market heading into 2026.

And they certainly need acquisitions right throughout the side if they are going to become a premiership force in the coming seasons, as they last were under the coaching of Wayne Bennett all the way back in 2010.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Dragons…

Current 2026 St George Illawarra Dragons squad

Damien Cook, Mathew Feagai, Valentine Holmes, Blake Lawrie, Luciano Leilua, Francis Molo, Loko Pasifika Tonga, Mikaele Ravalawa, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan, Hamish Stewart, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli

Off-contract at end of 2025

Corey Allan, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Jack de Belin, Dylan Egan, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Viliami Fifita, Sione Finau, Kyle Flanagan, Jacob Halangahu, Jacob Liddle (mutual option), Michael Molo, Christian Tuipulotu

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Tyrell Sloan

2. Mikaele Ravalawa

3. Moses Suli

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Mathew Feagai

6. No player signed

7. No player signed

8. Blake Lawrie

9. Damien Cook

10. Francis Molo

11. Luciano Leilua

12. Jaydn Su'A

13. No player signed

Interchange

14. No player signed

15. Loko Pasifika Tonga

16. Hame Sele

17. Hamish Stewart

The Dragons head into the 2026 recruitment window with a bare bones best 17 at the present time.

Of most pressing concern is that there are no halves signed at all, and no chance of Ben Hunt being at the club given he was released ahead of 2025.

Kyle Flanagan - provided he plays as he did in 2024 - is every chance of being re-signed, and the boost there is that he can play in either the six or the seven.

The Dragons will then undoubtedly go to market for at least one, and maybe two other options in the halves.

A winger will also likely be on the agenda, although re-signing the potential breakout talent Sione Finau could yet end that as an issue.

The starting forward pack looks solid, as does the young depth options, but they are certainly a couple of good options short of being able to push for the premiership. It would also all look a lot more solid if they get Jacob Liddle and Toby Couchman's re-signings over the line.

Essentially, Shane Flanagan is heading into this recruitment window with something of a blank slate and a very wide open cheque book.