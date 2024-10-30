The Penrith Panthers just keep rolling.

A fourth straight premiership this year, knocking the Melbourne Storm in the grand final, has left no doubt surrounding who the best team of the modern era are.

The Panthers are them, and there is not even a question to be asked.

Nathan Cleary spent half the season sidelined, other injuries threatened to hamper their progress, and yet, despite falling short of the minor premiership, when it counted, they were next to faultless during the finals.

And things don't look like they are about to slow down for the settled Penrith outfit, who have a squad built strongly over the coming years.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Panthers…

Current 2026 Penrith Panthers squad

Paul Alamoti, Nathan Cleary, Jack Cole, Dylan Edwards, Luke Garner, Liam Henry, Mitch Kenny, Moses Leota, Liam Martin, Casey McLean, Jesse McLean, Isaiah Papali'i, Lindsay Smith, Scott Sorensen, Izack Tago, Blaize Talagi, Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo

Off-contract at end of 2025

Mavrik Geyer, Harrison Hassett, Asu Kepaoa, Daine Laurie, Soni Luke, Riley Price, Preston Riki, Brad Schneider, Luke Sommerton

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Paul Alamoti

4. Izack Tago

5. Jesse McLean

6. Jack Cole

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. Lindsay Smith

11. Scott Sorensen

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Blaize Talagi

15. Liam Henry

16. Isaiah Papali'i

17. Luke Garner

Not in 17: Casey McLean

The Panthers are unbelievably settled for the long-term given this side have won four straight premierships.

It just goes to show that salary cap management is a game, and if you play it right, even success can't slow you down.

The fact they have a best 17 for 2026 that doesn't look all that far removed from the fourth straight title winning side of 2024 is almost scary for the remainder of the competition.

It's a 17 which does, however, have a few potential needs for upgrades. The club appear to be less than sold on Jack Cole as their long-term five-eighth, and could well look for more options in the outside backs where Jesse McLean is currently listed as a first-choice winger.

He is a raw talent, and the next 12 months will tell us how far through his development he truly is.

The Panthers are also yet to replace James Fisher-Harris, but money will be tight when it comes to that, so it'll be a case of either promoting from within, or looking for young options who can fit into their system and float from first grade to reserve grade as needed.