The Newcastle Knights once again snuck their way into the finals at the end of the 2024 NRL season with a fast finish.

This year it took a win on the final day of the season and a heavy reliance on the attacking ability to Kalyn Ponga to see them over the line.

A roster clean out is now underway in the Hunter though as director Peter Parr and coach Anthony O'Brien start working to clean out a bloated salary cap which has left little room to wiggle.

Daniel Saifiti has already left for the Dolphins though, and others, led by out of sorts half Jackson Hastings, have been told they are free to go. That, and a reliance on youth, will see the Knights likely have plenty of weight to throw around in the 2026 recruitment market.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Knights…

Current 2026 Newcastle Knights squad

Bradman Best, Thomas Cant, Jack Cogger, Phoenix Crossland, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Cody Hopwood, Dylan Lucas, Francis Manuleleua, Greg Marzhew, Jermaine McEwen, Kalyn Ponga, Jacob Saifiti, James Schiller, Fletcher Sharpe, Taj Annan

Off-contract at end of 2025

Jayden Brailey, Mat Croker, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington, Brodie Jones, Riley Jones, Kai Pearce-Paul, Will Pryce, Sebastian Su'a, Leo Thompson

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Greg Marzhew

3. Bradman Best

4. Dane Gagai

5. Fletcher Sharpe

6. Tyson Gamble

7. Jack Cogger

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Phoenix Crossland

10. Cody Hopwood

11. Dylan Lucas

12. Thomas Cant

13. Francis Manuleleua

Interchange

14. No player signed

15. No player signed

16. Jermaine McEwen

17. No player signed

The Knights have well publicised salary cap issues at the present time, but this recruitment period leading into the 2026 NRL season might be the first time they are able to get on top of that.

Young players Cody Hopwood, Francis Manuleleula and Jermaine McEwen all join the Top 30, but more importantly, big-money players Jayden Brailey, Adam Elliott and most importantly Jackson Hastings - believed to be on $800,000 per year despite finishing 2024 in reserve grade - are all off contract.

That, as well as the early move of Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins for the 2025 campaign, gives the Knights the chance to finally get their own house in order, even with Kalyn Ponga's million-plus dollar salary at the top of their ongoing list.

And it's a good thing the Knights have money available.

Right now, they have no dummy half (although it has been speculated that Matt Arthur will be joining the club), a forward pack that features two of those aforementioned rookies, and a halves combination that inspires very little confidence. With none of their ‘big names' likely to be re-signed, this is going to be a recruitment period of mass transformation in the Hunter… If they have the pulling power to sign the right players.