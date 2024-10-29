The New Zealand Warriors struggled with consistency yet again in 2024.

Andrew Webster arriving as the new head coach ahead of the 2023 season seemed to be the catalyst they were going to need to totally and utterly flip the script moving forward, but in the end, 2024 turned into yet another disaster for the Auckland-based side.

They wound up missing the top eight, and while injuries didn't help, it was a return to the season on, season off again rhetoric that has plagued the Warriors for virtually their entire existency in the NRL.

With a squad that is already predominantly set for 2026, there is little they are going to be able to do in the coming recruitment window either, although you could argue plenty they need to do with limited resources if they are going to turn into that team capable of challenging for not just the top eight, but even higher honours in the years to come on a consistent basis.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Warriors…

Current 2026 New Zealand Warriors squad

Mitchell Barnett, Rocco Berry, Kurt Capewell, Erin Clark, Wayde Egan, James Fisher-Harris, Jackson Ford, Chanel Haris-Tavita, Samuel Healey, Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua, Freddy Lussick, Zyon Maiu'u, Luke Metcalf, Marata Niukore, Taine Tuaupiki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Off-contract at end of 2025

Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Tohu Harris, Edward Kosi, Te Maire Martin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Adam Pompey, Demitric Sifakula (club option), Dylan Walker

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Ali Leiataua

5. Taine Tuaupiki

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Chanel Harris-Tavita

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Marata Niukore

13. Erin Clark

Interchange

14. Freddy Lussick

15. Jackson Ford

16. Jacob Laban

17. Zyon Maiu'u

Not in squad: Samuel Healey

The biggest question the Warriors still have to answer heading into this recruitment period hinges on the future of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

There is little doubt with so many players already signed that the Warriors have little in the way of money they are able to splash on players, including their own. Nicoll-Klokstad came to the club on the cheaper end of what he is worth given his form at the end of his time with the Canberra Raiders.

An upgrade for the star fullback is something they may not be able to afford, and with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck potentially able to slot straight in at the back, it may mean the Kiwi fullback is looking for a new outfit in 2026, as much as the Warriors would probably have a preference to retain his services.

Elsewhere, there are a handful of forwards off-contract, including veteran Tohu Harris, while it also appears likely Dylan Walker may be a casualty of the looming salary cap crunch as he relocates to Australia.

Certainly, the Warriors also need to replace Shaun Johnson, although it'll be intriguing to see how Chanel Harris-Tavita and Luke Metcalf form as a new combination over the early stages of the coming campaign.