Gold Coast Titans back-rower David Fifita has continued to press his case for a Maroon jersey when coach Billy Slater selects his side on Sunday evening.

Fifita last played Origin in 2021 and was dumped for the 2022 series, but now has found strong form making him one of the favourites to line up on the edge for Queensland, with a suspension to incumbent Jeremiah Nanai only helping his case.

The Titans big-man currently leads the NRL second-rowers in average run metres and offloads and his performance in a losing side against the Knights was still impressive.

Fifita managed a try double, including a 90-metre effort showing off his pace to beat Lachlan Miller and Kalyn Ponga to the try line.

It is hard to imagine Fifita being snubbed from origin given his early season form, combined with the collapse of the Cowboys hurting Jeremiah Nanai's chances of a return greatly.

Titans captain and Queensland mainstay Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has given a glowing review for his second rower in the hopes he too can help Fifita play origin in 2023.

"He's the one that's standing up each week. He's taking those tough carries, he's working hard at his D. As a player next to him, he's someone that you want to play with," Fa'asuamaleaui said after the win over Newcastle.

"I'm looking up to him at the moment. He's going very good and he's playing some good footy for us as a club."

By no means a lock-in for the maroons Fifita will need to show off one more strong performance against the Bulldogs this week on Sunday.