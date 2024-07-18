The Wests Tigers have reportedly confirmed Robbie Farah's time at the club will end come the end of the 2024 NRL season.

A long-term player, captain and now assistant coach to Benji Marshall, Farah's time with the club has been tumultuous in recent years, working under numerous coaches.

However, the assistant coach and former dummy half is off-contract at the end of 2024, and the Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that he will not have his deal renewed.

It's understood Farah met with head coach Marshall on Wednesday, with the meeting ending in Farah being told he was not wanted at the end of the season.

Marshall is understood to have come to the decision on his staff for 2024 after electing to move in a direction which will bring more experience in key positions to the Tigers.

Farah, it's understood, was also unsure if he wanted to continue at the Tigers given his other interests.

Marshall has been forced to battle through his rookie season, with the joint-venture currently on track for their third straight wooden spoon.

The former New Zealand Test player was expected to take over at the end of this season from Tim Sheens, however, the veteran's poor performance as head coach in 2023 saw the joint-venture pull the trigger a year early on moving Marshall into the main chair.

The club have made plenty of acquisitions both on and off the field since Marshall took over, with the biggest of them being the arrival of Jarome Luai, who joins the club next year. He will be joined by another departing Panther in Sunia Turuva.

While there has been no official announcement from the Tigers over the future of Farah, his departure has already reportedly been ratified by the board.

It's unclear at this stage who will replace Farah, although it's a fair bet Marshall will be looking for a well-tenured assistant coach, with John Morris also expecting to remain at Concord next year.