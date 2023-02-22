The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

With enthusiastic punters building and re-building their teams before a ball is even kicked in any trial games, it goes without saying that the game goes from strength to strength each and every year.

Finishing 2nd in 2022, the Cronulla Sharks are looking to better that in 2023, and their roster definitely has a few SuperCoach relevant players eyeing a massive season.

Embed from Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks 2023 Top 30 (27)

Jayden Berrell

Blayke Brailey

Jesse Colquhuon

Kade Dykes

Dale Finucane

Braden Hamlin-Uele

Tom Hazelton

Mawene Hiroti

Royce Hunt

Nicho Hynes

Matt Ikuvalu

Kayal Iro

Sione Katoa

Oregon Kaufusi

Will Kennedy

Cameron McInnes

Matt Moylan

Ronaldo Mulitalo

Briton Nikora

Jesse Ramien

Toby Rudolf

Siosifa Talakai

Siteni Taukamo

Connor Tracey

Braydon Trindall

Jack Williams

Teig Wilton

Sharks best 17

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

7th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

Embed from Getty Images

Of the first six games of 2022, Teig Wilton (2RF) played 80 minutes in five of them while club stalwart Wade Graham nursed a syndesmosis injury. In those games, his scores were 85, 77, 54, 54 and 68. When Graham returned in Round 7 against the Brisbane Broncos, Wilton scored 34. Touted by many to have a breakout season in 2023, Teig Wilton is deliciously priced at $493,600 and rumoured to get the start over Graham. I'd expect an average of low to mid 60's at least. He's still only owned by 2% of punters, making him an uber-POD.

injury. In those games, his scores were 85, 77, 54, 54 and 68. When Graham returned in Round 7 against the Brisbane Broncos, Wilton scored 34. Touted by many to have a breakout season in 2023, Teig Wilton is deliciously priced at $493,600 and rumoured to get the start over Graham. I'd expect an average of low to mid 60's at least. He's still only owned by 2% of punters, making him an uber-POD. Goal-kicking wet-hair God Nicho Hynes (HFB $902,600) is the most expensive player in 2023. But he had the highest average of any player in the NRL in 2022 with 85.8, and despite the high price, he's basically a must-have, and the only consistent alternative to Nathan Cleary. Owned by one out of every five NRLSC players, it's scary to think about how many are starting the year with both Hynes and Cleary.

The heartbreak of breakout second-string fullback Kade Dykes tearing his ACL on his 21st birthday has left only two Sharks in the running to play in the number 1. Will Kennedy is the likely choice, but if Kayal Iro gets his opportunity, he may be worth considering at $287,300. With a single NRL game under his belt in an 80 minute showing against the Bulldogs in 2022, he put together a nervous 42 in an error-riddled game. If anything happens to Kennedy, Iro has league pedigree and could be a serious cash-cow.

Embed from Getty Images