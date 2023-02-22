The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.
With enthusiastic punters building and re-building their teams before a ball is even kicked in any trial games, it goes without saying that the game goes from strength to strength each and every year.
Finishing 2nd in 2022, the Cronulla Sharks are looking to better that in 2023, and their roster definitely has a few SuperCoach relevant players eyeing a massive season.
Cronulla Sharks 2023 Top 30 (27)
Jayden Berrell
Blayke Brailey
Jesse Colquhuon
Kade Dykes
Dale Finucane
Braden Hamlin-Uele
Tom Hazelton
Mawene Hiroti
Royce Hunt
Nicho Hynes
Matt Ikuvalu
Kayal Iro
Sione Katoa
Oregon Kaufusi
Will Kennedy
Cameron McInnes
Matt Moylan
Ronaldo Mulitalo
Briton Nikora
Jesse Ramien
Toby Rudolf
Siosifa Talakai
Siteni Taukamo
Connor Tracey
Braydon Trindall
Jack Williams
Teig Wilton
Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish
7th
NRL SuperCoach Notes
- At a somewhat awkward price of $417,400, Royce Hunt (FRF) had the highest PPM of any player in 2022 at 1.35. For those interested, however, he only played an average of 29 minutes. With plenty of competition in the pack for Hunt including Toby Rudolf, Oregon Kaufusi, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Briton Nikora, Cameron McInnes, Dale Finucane, Wade Graham and Teig Wilton, it's not likely that Hunt will increase those minutes. Keep an eye on his minutes until the Sharks' bye in Round 6. If he's getting more time on the field, he's well worth a shout.
- Of the first six games of 2022, Teig Wilton (2RF) played 80 minutes in five of them while club stalwart Wade Graham nursed a syndesmosis injury. In those games, his scores were 85, 77, 54, 54 and 68. When Graham returned in Round 7 against the Brisbane Broncos, Wilton scored 34. Touted by many to have a breakout season in 2023, Teig Wilton is deliciously priced at $493,600 and rumoured to get the start over Graham. I'd expect an average of low to mid 60's at least. He's still only owned by 2% of punters, making him an uber-POD.
- Goal-kicking wet-hair God Nicho Hynes (HFB $902,600) is the most expensive player in 2023. But he had the highest average of any player in the NRL in 2022 with 85.8, and despite the high price, he's basically a must-have, and the only consistent alternative to Nathan Cleary. Owned by one out of every five NRLSC players, it's scary to think about how many are starting the year with both Hynes and Cleary.
- The heartbreak of breakout second-string fullback Kade Dykes tearing his ACL on his 21st birthday has left only two Sharks in the running to play in the number 1. Will Kennedy is the likely choice, but if Kayal Iro gets his opportunity, he may be worth considering at $287,300. With a single NRL game under his belt in an 80 minute showing against the Bulldogs in 2022, he put together a nervous 42 in an error-riddled game. If anything happens to Kennedy, Iro has league pedigree and could be a serious cash-cow.
The 2023 NRL Season is just around the corner and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!