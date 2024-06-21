When it comes to popular figures in Australia, there are few that stand out more than our sports stars.

It's something so deep-rooted into the fabric of this country that makes the sunburnt land what it is. Australia is a sporting nation.

And nowhere is that clearer than with the evolution of Swysh, a platform that allows users to purchase, gift and/or receive custom videos and shoutouts - whether it be for a mate's birthday, a celebration or any other reason - from your favourite celebrities.

Over 400 current or former NRL players use the platform to interact and engage with footy fans, and, in an added benefit, ten per cent or more of the stars' fee for every custom video goes directly to charity. Swysh have donated over $1 million to charities already.

As the 2024 season rolls on, and the State of Origin period brings even more eyeballs to the sport, Swysh have revealed to Zero Tackle the names of the top ten most in-demand NRL players on the platform.

There is little surprise that the man dubbed the 'face of the game' by many in Reece Walsh leads the popularity contest. The Brisbane Broncos have three players within the top ten, with Walsh joined by Adam Reynolds and Jordan Riki.

The Melbourne Storm are the only other club with multiple players on the top-10 list, with returning superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen, and Harry Grant - who is currently representing Queensland once again in the State of Origin series.

Swysh have also revealed Steve Menzies, who played a staggering 477 games between the NRL and English Super League, as well as fan favourite Willie Mason, headline the list of the top retired players.

Click the player names below to see their Swysh profile!

Top-10 Most In-Demand NRL Players

Top-5 Most In-Demand NRL Legends

Get a custom message from your favourite players at Swysh.com.au.

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning the website may earn a commission from any revenue generated from this article.