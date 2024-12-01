The Gold Coast Titans appear to be positioning Carter Gordon for an NRL debut at some point in 2025, with confirmation he has hit the ground running at training.

Gordon made the switch from rugby union to rugby league with the Titans just before the mid-season transfer deadline slammed shut this year.

While he didn't make his NRL debut in the back half of the campaign, he reportedly fit in well straight away at training, and CEO Steve Mitchell told the Sky Sports Radio Big Sports Breakfast that the same level has continued to start 2025.

“Carter Gordon, the ex Wallaby, has been phenomenal for us so far across his learning of the game,” Mitchell said.

It's unclear at this stage where Gordon will fit into the picture for the Titans, but he has been touted as a likely option at halfback, although he has been listed on the Titans' club website as a centre.

The Titans, following the release of Tanah Boyd to the New Zealand Warriors, are short in the halves, with AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell likely to be fighting for the number six jersey while Kieran Foran could be forced to move from five-eighth to halfback.

Young five-eighth Ryder Williams is the only other player on the roster who can play either the six or seven.

Regardless of where Gordon fits in, Mitchell said Des Hasler will be making all of his players fight for their spot during the pre-season in the lead up to Round 1.

“The beauty about Des is that he makes you compete for your spot and we haven't had that for a long time,” Mitchell said.

“He (Des) lets them go to work and compete against each other. It's a really healthy environment.

“It's bringing the best out of the kids because quite frankly, the young kids are competing hard and the more established are in a position where they have to work very hard to maintain a spot so it's an exciting time."

The Titans open 2025 with a bye, before clashing with the Canterbury Bulldogs on the road in the final game of Round 2.