Formerly at the Melbourne Storm, forward Tristan Powell has joined a new NRL team as he continues his rugby league journey.

One of nine players to depart the Storm at the end of the season, Powell spent 2024 at the club after being a standout performer in the QLD Cup for the Brisbane Tigers in 2022 and 2023 - awarded the Tigers Forward of the Year in 2023 -

A former U16s and U18s QLD Maroons representative, the forward made his NRL first-grade debut against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 26.

During the match, he played 43 minutes, where he registered 113 running metres off 12 hit-ups, 22 tackles and 44.8 post-contact metres.

According to Ted Roker from 10News, Powell has landed a train and trial deal with the Brisbane Broncos for the 2025 NRL season and has been seen at the club's pre-season training.

This came after he was offered to several overseas club in the Super League competition at the backend of this season.

Throughout this year in the QLD Cup, he appeared 15 times in which he scored two tries, made 27 tackle busts and 360 tackles and averaged 110 running metres per match.

Embed from Getty Images