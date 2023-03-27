Cameron Smith has warned Broncos fans not to celebrate too hard whilst they currently sit on top of the table in first place.

Issuing a warning to the fans, Smith has told the Broncos fans to remember what happened at the backend of last season when they failed to make the eight after a horrendous finish to the season.

Losing five of the last six games in 2022, they conceded 135 points in the last three games. This collapse saw them miss out on entering the finals.

"They were sitting in the top four with six rounds to go, that's still in the back of my mind," Smith said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"As good as they are travelling at the moment, unbeaten, at the top of the ladder, there is a lot of football to be played."

"It's good to be excited about the way a team is travelling and performing but it's very, very early in the season and we've got so much of the season to come."

Despite Smith telling the fans not to get ahead of themselves, he gave props to the Broncos for their 4-0 start to the season. Sitting on top of the NRL ladder they have been able to defeat the Panthers, Cowboys, Dragons and Dolphins.

They will be hoping to make it 5-0 when they face the Wests Tigers at home this weekend.

"They're sitting top of the table at the moment, if they continue on their little path that they're on, you'd like to think they could stay there," Smith said.