Formerly with the Sydney Roosters, winger Lewis Murphy has opened up on his time in Australia for the first time after he decided to depart the club to return overseas after only 12 months.

When he arrived at Bondi for the 2024 season, Murphy hoped to crack the first-grade squad. Instead, he spent his time in Australia playing in the NSW Cup and Ron Massey Cup for the Glebe Dirty Reds alongside Kane Evans and David Nofoaluma.

In addition, he spent several weeks on the sidelines due to injury. Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time that injuries had halted his career.

In 2022, the winger attracted the interest of the Roosters after a spectacular debut season with the Wakefield Trinity, but he would soon suffer an ACL injury before he arrived at the Tricolours.

“Looking back at it now, I wish I took it in more,” Murphy told Rugby League World.

“At the time it's week after week so I wasn't really thinking about it. Now it's all done I do look on it fondly. It was a really good time.

“I didn't get to play NRL which was one of my goals.

“My ACL happened before I went to Australia and I didn't know I'd be going off the back of an ACL so that made it a bit tough.

“But then my goal kind of changed to just getting back fit, getting ready and seeing what happens from there.”

Embed from Getty Images

Noted for his speed and agility, he scored 19 tries in 22 games in his debut season for the Wakefield Trinity but unfortunately sustained an ACL injury the following season.

Playing in the lower leagues for the Roosters, he scored one try, managed 23 tackle busts and five line-breaks and has been averaging 96 running metres in his seven NSW Cup matches.

Murphy's return overseas will see him link up with former NRL duo Curtis Sironen and Moses Mbye, while Kyle Feldt (Cowboys) and Tristan Sailor (Broncos) for St Helens RLFC.

“It was big for me personally and big for me rugby-wise, going from Wakefield to Sydney,” he added.

“I learned a lot about myself and also learned a lot about rugby league. I really enjoyed it and I'm grateful for the experience over there.

“It was beautiful. The lifestyle is great. It is pretty similar to England to be honest, it's like a sunny England so everyone's a bit happier!

“Some of the friends I made over there I'll miss, and probably the weather and the beaches as well. I spent too much time on the beaches!”