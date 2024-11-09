A former NRL fullback for the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers, Caleb Aekins has signed a new contract to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Aekins has decided to remain overseas, signing a new two-year contract extension with the Featherstone Rovers, keeping him at the Championship club.

During his time in the NRL, he registered 12 matches for the Penrith Panthers (2018-20) and a further seven for the Canberra Raiders (2021) after moving over from Hamilton, New Zealand to Australia.

A member of Penrith's 2020 NRL Grand Final losing squad, he did not play during the NRL Finals series but made three international caps for Wales since 2022.

“I'm excited to commit my future to Featherstone, I've loved the last two seasons here and I'm looking forward to 2025 already," Aekins said in a statement.

“My family and I are really settled here; we've been embraced by the club and the loyal fans and I can't wait to play in front of the Blue Wall for a further couple of years.

“2024 was a season full of challenges and lessons, but the back half of the year has very much given us momentum to springboard into next year, I can't wait to see what we can achieve.”

Only 26, Aekins decided to move overseas at the beginning of the 2022 season and is nearing 100 appearances for the Leigh Leopard and now Featherstone Rovers.

Last season for the Rovers, he scored ten tried in 24 matches helping guide them to the Championship play-offs before being defeated by the Bradford Bulls.

“To tie up a player of the quality of Caleb is big for the club, in the last couple of year's he's proved what a classy and consistent performer he is," Featherstone coach James Ford added.

“Having someone of Caleb's experience at the back provides a calming influence on the playing group, he's very much a player you can build a team around and we're delighted he's extended his stay at Fev.”