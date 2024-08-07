Former Penrith Panthers fullback Jarrod Sammut has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing in the NRL in 2009.

Signing with Workington Town RLFC in the RFL League One competition earlier this year, Sammut will return back to the Bradford Bulls on a loan deal until the end of the 2024 season.

Sammut registered 38 games for the Penrith Panthers (2007-09) at fullback and in the halves at halfback.

His career in Australia also included winning back-to-back Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Finals for the club, in which he captained the team for their 2007 win against the Parramatta Eels.

A student of the famed Patrician Brothers' College Blacktown, the 37-year-old has gone on to play over 250 matches overseas with teams such as London Broncos, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards

“It's no secret we have been looking for a quality half now for a number of months, as they are few and far between, so it is hugely satisfying to be able to get one over the line,” said Bradford Bulls boss Eamon O'Carroll.

“To also bring in a player the quality of Jarrod alongside the affiliation he has with the club is fantastic, he's extremely excited about coming and helping us at the back end of the season.

“The owners and Jason have worked extremely hard and backed me in trying to bring in someone and we have managed to do that with Jarrod which is fantastic."

In the international arena, he has represented Malta on 17 different occasions and scored 107 points. Surprisingly, he played one international rugby union test for Malta in 2008.

"I like the fact he can play in a system but also if he sees an opportunity, he will be brave and take it and that can rub off on the players around him with the quality he has," O'Carroll added.

“Jordan [Lilley] has done fantastic but there's an element where I feel sorry for him because he's been on his own, he looks really good when there's been a settled partner, he gets even better.

“Jarrod will bring professionalism and high standards with the way he looks after himself, he's got a great knowledge of the game, the competition and he's been successful at this level too.

“He knows what it takes, he will bring a freshness and an energy to our group and I am really looking forward to working with him.”