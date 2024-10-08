After 13 seasons and 133 games in the NRL, Edrick Lee has confirmed his retirement from rugby league, which saw him honoured on 2024 Grand Final Day.

Debuting in 2012 with the Canberra Raiders (2012-16), Lee played for four different teams throughout his career, including stints with the Cronulla Sharks (2017-18), Newcastle Knights (2019-22), and Dolphins (2023-24).

Scoring 73 tries and 294 points in the process, he also played one match for the Indigenous All Stars and one match for the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin arena in 2016.

Born and raised in Brisbane, the cousin of Brenko Lee and Patty Mills grew up under the Sunshine State's sun, remaining up north until Canberra signed him to an Under 20s deal for the 2011 season.

Despite being around for several seasons, he was continually plagued by injuries throughout his career but when at his best he was able to cross the line with ease and averages a try in every two appearances.