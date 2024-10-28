Aliti Namoce, a women's rugby league player who played reserve grade for the Parramatta Eels this season, has admitted to supplying drugs in Sydney's CBD but remains stranded overseas in the Pacific Islands.

As reported by NewsWire, Namoce was meant to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to two counts each of possessing a prohibited drug and deemed drug supply and a single charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime.

This came after police seized her phone earlier this year and searched her car, uncovering two plastic bags, which were later determined to be cocaine and ketamine.

However, she was granted conditional bail to travel overseas for the Fijian women's rugby league team but has now been refused entry back to Australia.

It is understood that she is expected to return to the court in November for sentencing after the current tournament.

A member of Fiji's squad for the 2024 Pacific Championships, Namoce appeared for the Parramatta Eels in the NSW Women's Premiership this season, managing seven matches.

Her career also saw her play in the NRLW competition for the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons.

A front-rower, she also played 32 matches for the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Women's Premiership between 2019 and 2023.