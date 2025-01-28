Leeds Rhinos' marquee signing Maika Sivo has been ruled out for the entire 2025 Super League season after suffering an ACL injury during a pre-season friendly against Wigan Warriors.

The 31-year-old winger, who joined Leeds on a three-year deal from the Parramatta Eels, was forced off in the first half of the match and will now undergo surgery as part of his recovery.

The injury is a significant blow to the Rhinos, who had high hopes for Sivo's impact in the upcoming season.

Head coach and former Eels coach Brad Arthur expressed his support for Sivo.

"Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support," Arthur said.

"Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible. Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best."

Sporting Director Ian Blease also addressed the setback, acknowledging the impact on both the club and Sivo personally.

"This is an extremely tough blow for us as a club but especially devastating for Maika who has fitted in so well in our group," Blease told Sky Sports.

"We were all excited to see what he could do in Super League in 2025 but we will just have to wait for that now. In terms of our squad, we will need to review the full situation and look at all our options."

Blease highlighted the potential for young players to step up in Sivo's absence, signaling a possible shift in the club's plans ahead of the new season.

"We have some outstanding young players who could well now get the opportunity to grab their chance, and I will be discussing all our options with the club, Brad and the coaching staff in the coming weeks ahead of the season kicking off," he said.

The injury leaves Leeds Rhinos with a significant gap to fill in their squad, with the club now set to explore potential replacements or opportunities for emerging talent.