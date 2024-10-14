After ten seasons and 113 games in the NRL, winger Hymel Hunt has confirmed his retirement from rugby league, which saw him honoured at the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Hunt's career saw him play for the Gold Coast Titans (2013), Melbourne Storm (2015), South Sydney Rabbitohs (2016-18) and Newcastle Knights (2019-23).

Scoring 34 tries and 136 points in the process, he also played one international match for Samoa and most recently took the field for the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks in the Ron Massey Cup this season - an affiliate of the Wests Tigers.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Hunt moved to Queensland to play his junior football with the Redcliffe Dolphins before earning his first contract with the Gold Coast Titans.

Once seen as a certain starter on the Knights winger, he unfortunately fell down the club's pecking order in favour of the likes of Dominic Young, Greg Marzhew, and Enari Tuala and was continually plagued by injuries throughout his career.

In deciding to hang up the boots, Hunt has been working at Kanebridge Finance for the past few months, having studied finance at university for the past three years, preparing for life outside of the rugby league field.