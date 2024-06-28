Former Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans second-rower Sam Stone has penned a new deal to continue his rugby league career.

Stone has signed a contract extension with the Salford Red Devils, who play in the Super League for two more seasons until at least the end of 2026.

Making his NRL debut in 2017, the 26-year-old would go on to play 39 NRL career games across five seasons before moving overseas to the Super League at the end of 2021.

He has also represented the Malta national team twice in his career and is the son of former Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters NRLW coach Rick Stone.

"I am very happy to extend my contract at Salford," Stone said in a statement.

"It was a relatively easy decision to stay; I have enjoyed my time here and I feel like I am continuing to improve under this coaching staff.

"This group of lads are fantastic to play alongside, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Primarily playing in the second row or as a lock, Stone initially joined the Salford Red Devils in late 2022 after helping Leigh Leopards earn promotion to the Super League.

"It is fantastic that Sam has extended his contract and is staying with the group," Salford head coach Paul Rowley added.

"He's been a great addition to the team both on and off the field providing both quality and durability since joining us."