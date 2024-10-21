A former NRL player for the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters has been linked with a move to the Tigers for the 2025 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2012, Justin Carney appeared in 37 first-grade matches for the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters during a five-year period.

He also had a long stint overseas in the Super League competition with the Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Hull Kingston Rovers where he managed 79 tries in 110 games.

Spending this year in the Peter McDonald Premiership competition with the Albury Thunder, Carney is now being linked with a move to the Nyngan Tigers for the 2025 season.

A move to the Tigers would see him be a marquee signing to the club after they finished in 10th place this season with only three wins.

This comes after he decided to return home and walk away from the final year of his contract with Albury, where he was the captain-coach of the team.

"I sat down with him a couple of weeks ago and we had a very good talk, a long talk and gave him a little bit of advice that family comes first and the club is bigger than the individual," Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton told The Western Advocate.

"He's done a great job and like me he's big on culture. We made the finals this year and I thought we could have gone a little bit further but we didn't.

"Reserve grade played in the grand final and the club is in really good stead.

"There's some really good kids in the 18s coming through, there's probably three or four who I think will play first grade. Overall he's done a good job."

