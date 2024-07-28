Five years since he last ran out onto an NRL field, former journeyman Jeremy Latimore will become the last former rugby league to enter the boxing ring.

As reported by News Corp, Latimore will make his debut in the boxing ring in August against William Nowlan, who has recorded two losses from three bouts.

It is understood that he will be fighting out of the Tszyu Academy with Mark Gambin (the cut man of professional Australian boxing brothers Tim and Nikita Tszyu) and the event will take place at The Grand Vaudeville, Condell Park.

Last playing in the NRL in 2019, Latimore played for five different NRL teams across 11 seasons having made his debut for the Parramatta Eels in the 2009 season.

This included stints at the Eels, New Zealand Warriors, St George Illawarra Dragons, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks.

A junior of the Port Macquarie Sharks, the one-time Prime Minister's XIII representative made 182 first-grade appearance and 28 career points with the majority of them coming at the Penrith Panthers.

"I'll definitely be heading into mortgage broking so if anyone out there needs a loan, you know where to come. Big Jerry at your service," Latimore said at the time of his retirement in 2019.

"Finance is definitely a passion. I did a University degree (Bachelor of Business at University of Wollongong) so naturally I'll be in the corporate world and I'll look to build my mortgage broking business.

"I'll probably keep playing footy in the Wollongong comp too; it'll help me get my footy fix as I haven't lost my love of game."