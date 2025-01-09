A former front-rower for four different NRL teams, JJ Collins has inked a new deal allowing him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Collins has agreed to sign with the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup competition after taking a year off from rugby league in 2024.

A two-time Queensland Schoolboy, Collins managed 16 NRL matches from 2016 to 2019 for the Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders.

However, he would end up returning to the NRL after being named in The Dolphins' maiden Top 30 squad in 2023 and played a further three games before departing at the end of the year.

His arrival to the Seagulls will see him return to the club after a two-year stint with them in 2021 and 2022 where he played 39 matches for them adding to his total of 116 career reserve-grade games in either the NSW Cup or QLD Cup competitions.

The Tweed Seagulls have also announced the arrivals of John-Thomas Manuofetoa (Cronulla Sharks), Kieran Hayman (North Sydney Bears), Ethan Clark-Wood (Sydney Roosters) and Romano Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), among others.

