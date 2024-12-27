Former NRL centre Ricky Leutele has made his return to Australia after a stint overseas and has decided to link up with a Queensland team that acts as the feeder club for an NRL team.

Exiting the NRL at the end of the 2020 season, Leutele has played in the Super League for the past four seasons with the Huddersfield Giants (2021-22) and Leigh Leopards (2023-24).

However, it has now been confirmed that Leutele has decided to return to Australia for next season. He has signed with the Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup competition, which is the feeder team of the Brisbane Broncos.

The decision to return to Australia comes after he was involved in heavy talks to remain overseas, and all reports had him joining the Huddersfield Giants for the second time in his career.

A seven-time Samoan international, his career in the NRL spanned ten seasons across two stints for the Cronulla Sharks (2010-18) and Melbourne Storm (2020) in which he scored 50 career tries.

He was also a member of the Cronulla Sharks maiden premiership-winning team in 2016, where he made the final tackle of the match.

The Souths Logan Magpies have also announced the arrivals of Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Prinston Estera (Canberra Raiders), Teapo Stoltman (Manly Sea Eagles) and rugby union duo Floyd Aubrey and Viliami Lea, among others.

