A former NRL centre for three different teams, Tom Opacic, has signed with an Australian team after he returned to the country following a two-year stint overseas.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, the centre moved overseas at the beginning of 2023 and helped guide the Hull Kingston Rovers to the Challenge Cup Final and Super League Play-Offs last season.

However, he was recently granted an early release from the remainder of his contract. After Opacic was spotted training with the Redcliffe Dolphins, the feeder team of The Dolphins, Zero Tackle, can reveal that he has signed with them for the 2025 QLD Cup season.

Linked with a move to The Dolphins first-grade squad in the past, the 29-year-old could potentially find himself back playing in the NRL if he has a spectacular 12 months and could be granted a deal with the club.

Playing for the Dolphins between 2015-2018, the centre's last match for the club saw him score a try and win the 2018 QLD Cup title alongside Trai Fuller, Kotoni Staggs, Jake Turpin and Toby Rudolf.

Before departing for the Super League, he spent three seasons with the Brisbane Broncos (19 matches and five tries), two seasons with the North Queensland Cowboys (24 matches and nine tries) and played 40 games with the Parramatta Eels but missed out on competing in the 2022 NRL Grand Final due to injuy.

"I'd like to wish Tom (Opacic), Jordyn, and the kids all the best in their next chapter," Hull Kingston Rovers coach Willie Peters said a few months ago after it was confirmed Opacic was granted an early release from the remainder of his contract.

"Tom has played an important role over the last two seasons and we thank him for his contribution to get Hull KR to where it is today.

"As we look to the end of the season, Tom remains an important member of the squad for the remainder of 2024."