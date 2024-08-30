A former NRL centre for three different teams, Tom Opacic, is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently, with the Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League, the club has confirmed that Opacic will not be given a contract extension and will depart at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, the centre moved overseas at the beginning of 2023 and has since gone on to feature in 45 matches, including guiding Hull to the Challenge Cup Final and Super League Play-Offs last season.

"I'd like to wish Tom (Opacic), Jordyn, and the kids all the best in their next chapter," Hull Kingston Rovers coach Willie Peters said.

"Tom has played an important role over the last two seasons and we thank him for his contribution to get Hull KR to where it is today.

"As we look to the end of the season, Tom remains an important member of the squad for the remainder of 2024."

Only 29 years old, Opacic is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

If he does decide to return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2022, following a 40-game stint with the Parramatta Eels, where he missed out on playing in the 2022 NRL Grand Final due to a hamstring injury.

His career has also seen him play three seasons with the Brisbane Broncos (19 matches and five tries) and two seasons with the North Queensland Cowboys (24 matches and nine tries).

Before departing for the Super League, he was once linked with a potential move to The Dolphins to play under Wayne Bennett and the town where he was born.