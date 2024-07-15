A former halfback for the Manly Sea Eagles, Cade Cust has reportedly joined a new club for the 2025 season.

Cust has been plying his trade overseas in the Super League since leaving the Sea Eagles at the end of the 2022 season and has played for the Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils over the past couple of seasons.

During his tenure in the NRL, the Scone-born half made 27 appearances in first-grade, which saw him score 36 points and also represent the Indigenous All Stars in 2021.

Out of contract at the end of this season, Cust has reportedly agreed to terms to join Hull FC, which will see him play under John Cartwright next season, per Hull Live.

Cust's arrival to Hull FC will rekindle his relationship with Cartwright after the duo were together at the Manly Sea Eagles under Des Hasler.

It will also see him play alongside former NRL players Jed Cartwright, Herman Ese'ese, John Asiata, Jayden Okunbor and Ligi Sao.

Making a total of over 50 appearances in the English Super League, he won the Challenge Cup with Wigan in his first season overseas and was a part of the squad that won the Super League title later that year.

It is understood that he has already told his Salford Red Devils teammates that he will be moving to the Black and Whites at the end of the season.

He will become their fifth new signing for 2025 following John Asiata, Zak Hardraker, Oliver Holmes and Ed Chamberlain.

