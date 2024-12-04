A third-generation rugby league player and the grandson of Immortal Bob Fulton, Zac Fulton has landed a new contract after a successful season overseas for the Bradford Bulls.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Fulton has opted against a potential return to Australia by inking a two-year contract with the Bradford Bulls to remain overseas.

The Bulls currently compete in the RLF Championship - the second tier of the British rugby league system under the Super League.

This comes after he made 26 appearances in his maiden season for the Bulls, helped guide them to two semi-final appearances throughout the 2024 season, and scored against eventual winners Wakefield Trinity in the final four.

Before making the move overseas, he registered one NRL game with the Manly Sea Eagles and several games for their NSW Cup outfit, the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

"I am really pleased; everyone saw he didn't miss many games last year, and he added to our mix," Bradford Bulls coach Brian Noble said.

"People might not know he is an outstanding young man, who is good fun and understands the game of Rugby League, including where to run as a back rower.

"The rest of the players liked him, the fans liked him and I like him, so it is brilliant to get him back on board.

“We are knocking together a squad that has some experience at the highest level, to climb the mountain you need to know how to climb the mountain and play at that level and Zac falls into that category.

Embed from Getty Images