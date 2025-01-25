Former Newcastle Knights fullback Matt Minto has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault.

Following an incident at the end of October in Yeppoon, in which he assaulted two men in unprovoked attacks while he was intoxicated, Minto has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, per The Bulletin.

This has seen him placed on a two-year probation order, ordered to complete 80 hours of community service, pay compensation to the victim, pay restitution for the glasses and denture to a taxi driver along with $1000 compensation and was also banned from any licensed venue in Yeppon for 12 months.

“(The first victim) was a very slight young man who was trying to enforce a banning order that had been imposed on Minto and Minto took offence to that,” Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said, per the publication.

“It's described as back handing him, causing him to stumble backwards … and then Minto punched him in the face and that's caused him to fall.

“He stood back up and Minto used his open hand to strike his face, slapping him twice more and other people have intervened.”

A North Knights junior, Minto featured in two matches for the Newcastle Knights in the 2014 NRL season with his debut coming against the Canberra Raiders after being upgraded from a train and trial contract.

Released later that season, he went on to play for the Central Queensland Capras and Souths Logan Magpies in the QLD Cup competition and attracted the interest of several NRL teams but instead decided to turn them down and stay in Queensland.

