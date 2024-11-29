Although he has not played in the NRL since 2008, Brendan Worth continues to work in rugby league, having secured a position as a club's defence coach.

Worth has signed on as the defence coach of West Wallsend's A-Grade side, which competes in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby League (NHRL) competition. He will also have input across several of the club's teams.

A former Player of the Year for the Elite One Championship team Toulouse Olympique, Worth last played in the NRL in 2008, where he played for both the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers.

During this four-season period from 2005-08, the Darwin-born front-rower made 21 appearances, 15 of which came during his time at the Panthers.

West Wallsend has also announced several player signings, including Blake Huddleston, Patrick Sharkey, Jake Sharkey, Jacob Lollback, and Matty Johnson.

They have also announced the arrival of Billy Towers for the 2025 season. A rugby league veteran, Towers has played over 170 matches in the Tooheys Cup and has won multiple Grand Finals with the Maitland Pickers.

2025 West Wallsend Squad

Blake Huddleston, Patrick Sharkey, Jake Sharkey, Jacob Lollback, Tommy Payne, Kyle Clarke, Brydon Ramien, Jack Beagley, Kye Juhnke, Jesse Dedman, Matty Johnson, Charley Collins, Baani Tiniteila, Dom Timu-Fidow, Tau Faiva, Adam Brown, Judson Kerridge, Alan Manuel, Daniel Fleming, Travis Dale, Daniel Butler, Billy Towers,