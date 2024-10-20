A former member of the Newcastle Knights has revealed that he is pushing to make a return to the NRL after a 14-year hiatus.

Last playing in the NRL in 2011, Ryan Stig returned to the rugby league field last season and featured for the Knights NSW Cup team after suffering Lyme's disease in 2012 - he had a 14-game stint with Limoux Grizzlies in 2019.

Playing 13 matches during this period, the 34-year-old playmaker is eager to break back into the club's NRL roster and has confirmed that he would love to make an NRL return as the Knights halves situation remains uncertain.

"A few years ago I was more worried about whether I would live or die - I never dreamed I'd play league again," he told Wide World of Sports.

"I'd put the game in the bin and just wanted to live for my family. So to get back onto the field was something very special.

"So playing NSW Cup last season was a big step and I feel fit and strong again.

"I'd like to do an NRL pre-season and see what happens. Yes, I'm 34 but I don't feel it because I have played very little footy the past 14 years.

"I feel I have a lot to offer the younger guys at the club and all I'm asking for is a crack."

As Stig aims to push for a spot on the Knights roster and hopes to train with the first-grade squad during the 2025 pre-season, it won't be easy for him as he still has to contend with the likes of Jackson Hastings, Jack Cogger, Tyson Gamble, Will Pryce, and Phoenix Crossland.

