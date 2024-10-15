After 15 seasons and 225 games in various competitions, former New Zealand Kiwis centre Dean Whare has confirmed his retirement from rugby league, which saw him honoured at the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Whare's career saw him play for the Manly Sea Eagles (2010-12), Penrith Panthers (2013-20), Catalans Dragons (2021-22), Pia Donkeys and the London Broncos.

Scoring 65 tries and 261 points in the process, he also played 20 international matches for New Zealand and most recently took the field for the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Ron Massey Cup this season - an affiliate of the Sydney Roosters.

In a perfect send-off for his career, Whare won the Ron Massey Cup title a month ago with the Dirty Reds with the likes of David Nofoaluma, Iverson Fuatimau and Craig Garvey against the Wentworthville Magpies by 13 points.

Born in Rotorua, New Zealand, the 34-year-old moved to Australia at the age of 13 but missed out on playing in any NRL Grand Finals despite being on the Sea Eagles roster in 2011 and the Panthers roster in 2020.